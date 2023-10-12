Selway Asset Management Purchases 1,821 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Selway Asset Management increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 2.3% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 39,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $113.55. 2,313,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.01. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

