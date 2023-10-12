Selway Asset Management Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDXFree Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,744 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 3.0% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in FedEx by 97,178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its holdings in FedEx by 64,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,712,000 after buying an additional 1,375,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.84.

FedEx Stock Down 1.5 %

FedEx stock traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $251.66. The stock had a trading volume of 820,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,196. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.93 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

