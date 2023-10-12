Selway Asset Management Raises Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 1.8% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.
Chubb Trading Down 0.2 %
CB stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $209.79. The company had a trading volume of 413,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,727. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $181.32 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.
Insider Activity at Chubb
In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Chubb Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
