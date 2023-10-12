Selway Asset Management Raises Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 1.8% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Chubb Trading Down 0.2 %

CB stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $209.79. The company had a trading volume of 413,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,727. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $181.32 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.