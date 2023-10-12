Selway Asset Management Raises Stock Position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY)

Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Free Report) by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management owned 0.38% of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 781.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 220.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth $1,752,000.

Shares of SVXY traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.15. 3,084,271 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.35.

The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX future positions resulting in a weighted average maturity of one month. SVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

