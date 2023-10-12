Selway Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Selway Asset Management cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,937. The stock has a market cap of $304.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.36. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

