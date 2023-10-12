Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $180,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Global Payments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,638,000 after acquiring an additional 134,403 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in Global Payments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 6,546,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,995,000 after acquiring an additional 187,253 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,322,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,183,000 after acquiring an additional 791,610 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Global Payments by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,850,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after acquiring an additional 752,651 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global Payments by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,518,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,263,000 after acquiring an additional 698,913 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPN opened at $115.18 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.11 and a 200-day moving average of $110.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.27.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

