Sentry Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.87.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.6 %

DFS opened at $90.76 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $84.43 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.66 and a 200-day moving average of $101.22.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

