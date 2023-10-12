Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 4,530 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 78.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Xylem by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Xylem by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Xylem from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $92.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.36 and a 200-day moving average of $103.63. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $84.15 and a one year high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 70.21%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

