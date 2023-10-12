Sentry Investment Management LLC Takes $273,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $954,100,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 536.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,932 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.41.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710 in the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COF opened at $97.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

