Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $65.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Service Co. International traded as low as $53.66 and last traded at $53.70, with a volume of 76890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.01.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,854,931.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,092,654.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,912,676.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,854,931.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Service Co. International by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.54.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 36.94%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

