Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Position Boosted by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,577 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,910,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,892. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $66.80. The stock has a market cap of $223.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.40%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

