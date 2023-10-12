Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Performance
Shares of BRK opened at GBX 1,622.25 ($19.86) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,889.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,926.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £266.70 million, a PE ratio of 1,435.62, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.87. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,425.90 ($17.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,300 ($28.15).
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,900 ($23.26), for a total value of £39,273 ($48,069.77). 13.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile
Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brooks Macdonald Group
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Blockbuster Energy Deal: Exxon Mobil and Pioneer to Merge
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- These Stocks have the Potential for a Triple Digit Increase
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Defense Stocks Are Heating Up: Here’s the Top 3
Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.