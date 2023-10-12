Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRK opened at GBX 1,622.25 ($19.86) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,889.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,926.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £266.70 million, a PE ratio of 1,435.62, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.87. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,425.90 ($17.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,300 ($28.15).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,900 ($23.26), for a total value of £39,273 ($48,069.77). 13.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

Featured Stories

