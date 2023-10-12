Short Interest in 1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Decreases By 98.3%

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the September 15th total of 121,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
1933 Industries Stock Down 23.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TGIFF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 30,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,407. 1933 Industries has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
About 1933 Industries
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 1933 Industries
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 1933 Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1933 Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.