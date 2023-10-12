Short Interest in 1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Decreases By 98.3%

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the September 15th total of 121,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

1933 Industries Stock Down 23.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGIFF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 30,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,407. 1933 Industries has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About 1933 Industries

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of cannabis products in the United States and Canada. The company produces, packages, and markets of cannabidiol (CBD)-infused products. It operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. The company also offers CBD infused products, such as tinctures, vape pens and cartridges, lotions, pain creams, gummies, and capsules under the Canna Hemp and Canna Hemp X brands.

