Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Drops By 63.3%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the September 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
3i Group Trading Up 1.5 %
OTCMKTS TGOPY traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,388. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11. 3i Group has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $13.26.
