Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Drops By 63.3%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the September 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

3i Group Trading Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS TGOPY traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,388. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11. 3i Group has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

