Short Interest in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Rises By 375.7%

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 375.7% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $853,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,903,000 after buying an additional 34,541 shares during the period.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FINS opened at $12.14 on Thursday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%.

