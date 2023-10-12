Short Interest in Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Rises By 500.0%

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Bespoke Extracts Stock Up 32.1 %
BSPK stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Bespoke Extracts has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.
About Bespoke Extracts
