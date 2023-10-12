Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Increases By 321.1%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 321.1% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Performance

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of $81.76 and a 1-year high of $153.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.28.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery.

