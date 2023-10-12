Short Interest in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCTW) Increases By 474.1%

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 474.1% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direct Digital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direct Digital stock. Anson Funds Management LP raised its holdings in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCTW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,106 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Direct Digital were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Direct Digital Stock Performance

Direct Digital stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Direct Digital has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

