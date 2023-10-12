Short Interest in GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF) Increases By 240.3%

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 221,200 shares, a growth of 240.3% from the September 15th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.4 days.

GCC Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCWOF remained flat at $10.00 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24. GCC has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $10.00.

Get GCC alerts:

About GCC

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

GCC, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells gray Portland cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and other building construction materials in Mexico and the United States. It offers cement; ready mix concrete, energy; building materials; and asphalt. The company also provides special products comprising Komponent, a shrinkage-compensating, expanding concrete additive; Metaforce, a reactive and consistent pozzolan that is used as an alternative for fly ash; Microsilex to be used in bridge decks and paving; Rapid Set, a solution for concrete applications; and Versabind, a cementitious that is used as filler in asphalt mixes as a replacement for lime.

Receive News & Ratings for GCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.