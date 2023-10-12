Short Interest in GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF) Increases By 240.3%

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 221,200 shares, a growth of 240.3% from the September 15th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.4 days.
GCC Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GCWOF remained flat at $10.00 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24. GCC has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $10.00.
About GCC
