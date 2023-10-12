Short Interest in Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Increases By 400.0%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Iluka Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ILKAY opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.71. Iluka Resources has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Iluka Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.0847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Iluka Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -326.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILKAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Iluka Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Iluka Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon, gypsum, and iron concentrate products.

Featured Articles

