Short Interest in Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Increases By 400.0%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS ILKAY opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.71. Iluka Resources has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $40.00.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.0847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Iluka Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -326.14%.
Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon, gypsum, and iron concentrate products.
