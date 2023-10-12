Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Expands By 300.9%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,549,000 shares, an increase of 300.9% from the September 15th total of 386,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 276.6 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

KCDMF remained flat at $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.37.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

