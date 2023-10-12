Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Expands By 300.9%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,549,000 shares, an increase of 300.9% from the September 15th total of 386,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 276.6 days.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
KCDMF remained flat at $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.37.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
