Short Interest in Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Increases By 420.0%

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 420.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Monarch Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GBARF opened at C$0.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. Monarch Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.07.

About Monarch Mining

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. It owns 143 square kilometers of mining assets, including the Beaufor mine, McKenzie property, Swanson property, and Beacon Mill. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Saint-Sauveur, Canada.

