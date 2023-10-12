Short Interest in Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Increases By 420.0%

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 420.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Monarch Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GBARF opened at C$0.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. Monarch Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.07.
About Monarch Mining
