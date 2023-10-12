Short Interest in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Drops By 30.8%

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Natural Health Trends by 17.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Natural Health Trends by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends in the third quarter worth $47,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 13.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Natural Health Trends from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

NHTC opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.63 and a beta of 0.78. Natural Health Trends has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.90%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,002.00%.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

