Short Interest in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Decreases By 55.6%

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:GENY traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $39.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.63. Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.08.
Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2801 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.
About Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF
The Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (GENY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global growth companies with exposure to the spending and lifestyle activities of the Millennial generation – people born between 1980 and the mid-2000s.
