Short Interest in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Decreases By 55.6%

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GENY traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $39.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.63. Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2801 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF

About Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $648,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 43.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

The Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (GENY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global growth companies with exposure to the spending and lifestyle activities of the Millennial generation – people born between 1980 and the mid-2000s.

