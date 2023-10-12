Short Interest in Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF) Increases By 68.7%

Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,525,600 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the September 15th total of 3,275,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Seazen Group Stock Performance

Seazen Group stock remained flat at $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. Seazen Group has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Seazen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Seazen Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

About Seazen Group

Seazen Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and sale of properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily develops and sells residential properties and mixed-use complexes, as well as provides commercial property management and other services.

