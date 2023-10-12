Short Interest in Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Drops By 93.3%

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tapinator Trading Up 1.8 %

TAPM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.57. 8,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,669. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. Tapinator has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.28.

Get Tapinator alerts:

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter.

About Tapinator

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America and Europe. The company's library includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. It also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tapinator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapinator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.