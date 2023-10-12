Short Interest in Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Increases By 273.4%

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 273.4% from the September 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Terna Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TEZNY traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $23.22. The stock had a trading volume of 39,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,126. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91. Terna has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $26.65.

Terna Company Profile

Further Reading

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

