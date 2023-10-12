Short Interest in Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Declines By 78.6%

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPRKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,200 ($14.69) to GBX 1,050 ($12.85) in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($12.24) to GBX 955 ($11.69) in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 965 ($11.81) to GBX 850 ($10.40) in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $974.17.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TPRKY

Travis Perkins Stock Down 6.5 %

Travis Perkins Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPRKY traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 830 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,675. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $13.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1429 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.65%.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.