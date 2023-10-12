Short Interest in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Drops By 31.6%

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $6.59.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research note on Saturday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

