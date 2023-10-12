Short Interest in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Drops By 31.6%

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance
Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $6.59.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research note on Saturday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Analysis on Willamette Valley Vineyards
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Willamette Valley Vineyards
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Will Higher Ozempic Use Mean Slimmed-Down Food Sales?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Blockbuster Energy Deal: Exxon Mobil and Pioneer to Merge
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.