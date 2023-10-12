Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.56

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.56 and last traded at $40.62, with a volume of 51435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Get Silgan alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLGN

Silgan Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.08). Silgan had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Silgan news, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $133,396.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $443,169.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,167.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $133,396.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Silgan by 5.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 9.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.