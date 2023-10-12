Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Shares of SLAB traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.41. 56,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,458. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $194.68. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.11.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $244.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $407,222.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,822.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

