Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 113.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,607 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,197 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 111.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock opened at $97.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.94.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 41.91%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.