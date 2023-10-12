Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SMAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.53.

Shares of SMAR opened at $43.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.29. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -38.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $85,320.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at $288,594.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $85,320.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,594.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alissa Jamese Abdullah sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $100,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $243,626.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,049 shares of company stock worth $8,864,502. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 183.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,153,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,470 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $52,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 81.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1,471.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,246,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,191 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

