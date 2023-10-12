Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.07

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.07 and last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 278525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWBI

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Up 2.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $638.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,661.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,364 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,125,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,673,000 after purchasing an additional 893,991 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 648.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 485,152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,795,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after purchasing an additional 305,070 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,235,000. Institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.