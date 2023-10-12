Solstein Capital LLC Acquires 62 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Equinix by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 540.0% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,810,166. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total value of $758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $16,810,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $751.48. The stock had a trading volume of 73,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,352. The firm has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $821.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $755.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $749.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 157.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.57.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

