Solstein Capital LLC Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,064,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,070,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.00. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $62.27 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

