Solstein Capital LLC Grows Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in American Tower by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 67,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $164.66. 691,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,753. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.82. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 80.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s payout ratio is 303.38%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,076 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

