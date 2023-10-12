Solstein Capital LLC Has $146,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 158.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.43. 6,535,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,820,604. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

