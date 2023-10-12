Solstein Capital LLC Has $330,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.55. 380,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,805. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $118.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.58.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

