Solstein Capital LLC Has $486,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after buying an additional 76,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.18. 11,182,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,118,014. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.36. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

