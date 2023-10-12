Solstein Capital LLC Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.42.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $2.66 on Thursday, reaching $135.26. The company had a trading volume of 305,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $127.37 and a one year high of $248.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.93 and its 200 day moving average is $187.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

