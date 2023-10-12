Solstein Capital LLC Has $790,000 Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 4,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,948,000 after buying an additional 98,520 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at about $3,134,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.96. 135,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,266. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.73. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $111.27 and a 52 week high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.42%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

