Solstein Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $475.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $502.38.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

