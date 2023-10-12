Solstein Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.23.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $366.23. 2,571,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,800,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.39. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.