Solstein Capital LLC Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 200.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.50.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded down $2.58 on Thursday, reaching $248.34. 1,096,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,112. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $234.46 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $180.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.49.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

