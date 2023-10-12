Solstein Capital LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Solstein Capital LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.08. 798,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,690,771. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

