Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $52.63

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.63 and last traded at $52.86, with a volume of 91836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SON

Sonoco Products Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.22.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 854.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,092,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,388,000 after acquiring an additional 978,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after purchasing an additional 972,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth $53,429,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at about $51,618,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 52.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,043,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,605,000 after acquiring an additional 700,414 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.