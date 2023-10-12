Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.27 and last traded at $86.82. Approximately 143,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 759,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.46.

Several research firms have commented on SONY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.03.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.62 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

