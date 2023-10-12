Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,103 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,058,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,197,690 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $715,615,000 after buying an additional 6,244,136 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock worth $613,243,000 after buying an additional 1,269,782 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after buying an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $26.21 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $25.94 and a 12 month high of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.71.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

