S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Channing Global Advisors LLC

Channing Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 1.7% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in S&P Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,057 shares of company stock worth $8,235,856. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $369.81. 86,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,524. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $428.65. The company has a market capitalization of $117.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.88.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

